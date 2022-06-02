Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Investar (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
