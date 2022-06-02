Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

