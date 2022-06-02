Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 1,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.7 days.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

