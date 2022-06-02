INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

