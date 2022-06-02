IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 133,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,271,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Specifically, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,378 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

