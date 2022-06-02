IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Cut by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 805,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $403,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 283.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 41.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.72. 14,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.