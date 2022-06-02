iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 7th

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000.

