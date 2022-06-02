iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

