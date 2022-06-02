iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $116.22 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

