iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of USIG opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $61.51.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.