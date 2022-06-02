iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

ISTB stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

