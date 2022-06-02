iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 152,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

