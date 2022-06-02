iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 77,177 shares.The stock last traded at $101.42 and had previously closed at $101.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

