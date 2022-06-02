iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

