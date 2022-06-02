iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Down 1%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 20,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 511,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $23,421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,311,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,836,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $4,937,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.