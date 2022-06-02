iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

