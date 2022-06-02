iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $110.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,860,000 after buying an additional 424,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,480.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 95,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

