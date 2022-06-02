iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.