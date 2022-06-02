Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.
