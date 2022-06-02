Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

