iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE STAR opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iStar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iStar by 18.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iStar by 165.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

