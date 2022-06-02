Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 56,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in S&P Global by 27.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,780. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.49. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.79.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

