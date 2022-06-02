Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

