Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hasbro by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hasbro by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

