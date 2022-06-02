Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,368 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

OKE opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.