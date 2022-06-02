Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $69,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $316.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.24 and a 200-day moving average of $318.41. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $247.87 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

