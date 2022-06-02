Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $77,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.