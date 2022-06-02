Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $55,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $15.48 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,126. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.