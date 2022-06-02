Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $72,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

