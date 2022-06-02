Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $50,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.