Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $91,000 Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,131,000 after buying an additional 281,443 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAM opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

