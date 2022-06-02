Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$14.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVN. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of IVN opened at C$9.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.78.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

