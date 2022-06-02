IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

