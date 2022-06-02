J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,006.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.73).

JDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.07) price target on the stock.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,815.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,209 shares of company stock worth $884,470 in the last quarter.

JDW stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 739 ($9.35). The stock had a trading volume of 106,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 682.60 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,361.97 ($17.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £951.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 742.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.68.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

