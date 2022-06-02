Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) to announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.75. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

