Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.67 ($4.08).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

