Jason E. Dymbort Sells 3,430 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.24. 1,562,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP now owns 14,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

