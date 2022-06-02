JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Critical Review

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs -718.15% -65.00% -61.17%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JE Cleantech and Sigma Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JE Cleantech and Sigma Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs $1.65 million 0.00 -$7.39 million ($0.86) N/A

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

