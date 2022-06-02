Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.22 on Thursday, hitting $198.86. 31,924,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,333,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $538.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

