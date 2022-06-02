JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 7.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 24,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,123,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

