Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

