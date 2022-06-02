JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

YY stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in JOYY by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

