JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $472,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.13. 83,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,968,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

