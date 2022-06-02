JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $482,084.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,593% against the dollar and now trades at $9,593.45 or 0.32199730 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00431022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008750 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

