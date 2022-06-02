KARMA Market Capitalization Tops $8.25 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001510 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00124718 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.