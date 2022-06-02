Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $28.95

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $26.92. Karooooo shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 175 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

