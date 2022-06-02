KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDDIY. Jefferies Financial Group cut KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. KDDI has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

