KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 78,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -1.54. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

