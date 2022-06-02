KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 298,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,533,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in KE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in KE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

