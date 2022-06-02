Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.88

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.88 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 495.39 ($6.27). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.26), with a volume of 190,211 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.48) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.11. The company has a market cap of £459.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.