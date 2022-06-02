Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.08

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 12707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

