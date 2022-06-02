Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 612,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,378. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

